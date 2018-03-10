 Afghan official says Taliban attack kills 15 security forces | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 10, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Afghan official says Taliban attack kills 15 security forces

Fared Bakhtawar, head of the provincial council, said Saturday that seven army commandos and eight police are among those 15 killed in Bala Buluk district.

world Updated: Mar 10, 2018 19:48 IST
Afghan security forces take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Laghman province, Afghanistan.
Afghan security forces take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan security forces in Laghman province, Afghanistan.(Reuters File Photo)

An Afghan official says at least 15 security forces have been killed in an attack by Taliban fighters in western Farah province.

Fared Bakhtawar, head of the provincial council, said Saturday that seven army commandos and eight police are among those 15 killed in Bala Buluk district.

Bakhtawer said three other security forces are missing and more than 30 insurgents were killed in the battle.

Gen Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the defense ministry, confirmed the attack but said only four soldiers were killed and two wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujhaid claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, Farah province has witnessed an increase in attacks by insurgents against security forces and local officials have requested the deployment of more forces in the province.

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/world-news