Death, destruction in Afghanistan after earthquake kills over 800, UN steps in for relief | Key updates

A devastating earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan just before midnight on Sunday, killing more than 800 and injuring around 2,700, leaving the survivors to spend Monday night in the open as rescue workers pulled victims from the rubble. More than 800 people have died and over 2,700 were injured from August 31 night to September 1, 2025, in eastern Afghanistan after a 6-magnitude earthquake, followed by at least five aftershocks felt hundreds of kilometers away.(AFP)

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake flattened villages in the country, with the Kunar province bordering Pakistan being the worst-hit. While such magnitude causes slight damage to well-designed buildings, it was especially devastating for Afghanistan due to the majority of the population living in poorly built areas.

Here are the top points on the devastation caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan earthquake: Top points