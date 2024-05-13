Afghanistan flash floods: Death toll crosses 300; ‘livelihoods washed away’ | Latest updates
Flash floods in Afghanistan caused by unusually heavy seasonal rain have claimed the lives of hundreds of people. Amid the crisis, several international aid groups provided relief materials, including medicines and other supplies. The World Health Organization said it delivered 7 tons of medicines and emergency kits.
The death toll from flooding in Afghanistan has crossed 300, the World Food Programme said on Sunday, CNN reported.
The floods in Afghanistan have severely impacted five districts in the Baghlan region. Aid group Save the Children has sent a “clinic on wheels” with mobile health and child protection teams to support children and their families there, reported news agency AP.
“Lives and livelihoods have been washed away. The flash floods tore through villages, sweeping away homes and killing livestock. Children have lost everything. Families who are still reeling from the economic impacts of three years of drought urgently need assistance,” said Arshad Malik, country director for Save the Children.
Latest updates about Afghanistan flash floods
- Afghanistan's provinces- Badakhshan, Ghor, Baghlan, and Herat are the worst affected by the floods.
- Salma Ben Aissa, director of International Rescue Committee (IRC)Afghanistan, stated, "These latest floods have caused a major humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan, which is still reeling from a string of earthquakes at the beginning of this year as well as severe flooding in March," according to CNN.
- As per reports, more than a thousand residential homes, thousands of hectares of agricultural land and livestock have been devasted in the floods.
- Many of the flood-hit areas are inaccessible by vehicles, including trucks.
- Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai has urged for humanitarian aid for the victims of the flash floods. In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Karzai wrote, "It is very sad that floods in Baghlan and other provinces of the country have caused personal and financial losses to many of our citizens. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and I hope that the aid agencies and national traders will help the affected families."
- According to the UNICEF, among at least 240 people dead are 51 children.
- On Saturday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation urged the member countries and other nations around the world to urgently hlep the victims affected by the Afghanistan floods.
- Earlier, in April, at least 70 people died due to heavy rains and flash floods in the country.
