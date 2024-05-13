Afghanistan flash floods: Death toll crosses 300; ‘livelihoods washed away’ | Latest updates

Flash floods in Afghanistan caused by unusually heavy seasonal rain have claimed the lives of hundreds of people. Amid the crisis, several international aid groups provided relief materials, including medicines and other supplies. The World Health Organization said it delivered 7 tons of medicines and emergency kits. Flash floods in Afghanistan caused by unusually heavy seasonal rains have claimed the lives of hundreds of people. (AFP)

The death toll from flooding in Afghanistan has crossed 300, the World Food Programme said on Sunday, CNN reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The floods in Afghanistan have severely impacted five districts in the Baghlan region. Aid group Save the Children has sent a “clinic on wheels” with mobile health and child protection teams to support children and their families there, reported news agency AP.

“Lives and livelihoods have been washed away. The flash floods tore through villages, sweeping away homes and killing livestock. Children have lost everything. Families who are still reeling from the economic impacts of three years of drought urgently need assistance,” said Arshad Malik, country director for Save the Children.

ALSO READ| Flash floods kill more than 300 people in Afghanistan after heavy rains, UN says

Latest updates about Afghanistan flash floods