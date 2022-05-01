Afghanistan: Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, according to the group's telegram channel.
"One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, told Reuters.
A day earlier, an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque amid a spate of mosque attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
One witness to the passenger van blast, Ali Maisam, 19, who was waiting outside a nearby bakery at the time, said he saw a number of bodies.
"I saw people coming out of the minibus with bloody and burnt faces... I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead,” he said.
Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as the country prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years, after the group was removed from power following a US invasion in 2001.
The Taliban retook power last August after foreign forces pulled out of the country and since then Afghanistan grapples with a rise in attacks by Islamic State.
Taliban authorities announced on Saturday that Eid would be marked the following day, leading to raucous rounds of celebratory gunfire in the streets of Kabul late on Saturday night.
The authorities also moved to assuage people's fears over security ahead of Eid.
"We ensure our countrymen we will ensure security during Eid," spokesman for Afghan interior ministry Abdul Nafee Takor said.
-
Sri Lanka: Oppn to bring no-confidence motion against govt, says report
Amid the ongoing economic crisis and the large scale public anger against the ruling government, Sri Lanka's leader of Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa on Saturday said that the no-confidence motion will be brought against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the next session of the country's parliament. Premadasa had signed the impeachment motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the no-confidence motion against the government on April 11.
-
Sri Lanka: Opposition leader sure of proving majority in Parliament
A senior leader from Sri Lanka's Opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Saturday said his party will prove their majority in parliament next week for the no-confidence motion against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, according to a media report. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked the Opposition to show their majority by garnering the support of 113 lawmakers in the 225-member parliament to form the interim government.
-
Russia pounding Donbas region: Ukraine
Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations. The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update. “Not succeeding - the fighting continues,” it said.
-
Imran Khan terms insult of Shehbaz delegation in Saudi 'result of their deeds’
After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted in Saudi Arabia, Former PM Imran Khan said that as a bunch of "crooks" have been imposed on Pakistan therefore what happened at Masjid-e-Nabawi was a result of their deeds. This comes as on Thursday, some protesters, allegedly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi by loudly chanting slogans Sharif's delegation.
-
Pakistan to keep energy subsidies unchanged against IMF advice
An IMF mission is due to arrive in Pakistan in May to resume discussions over policies for completing the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which Islamabad has asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of.
