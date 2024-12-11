Afghan Taliban's minister for refugees killed in Kabul blast, his nephew says

The Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees, Khalil Rahman Haqqani, has been killed in a blast in the country's capital Kabul, his nephew Anas Haqqani said on Wednesday. Afghanistan's minister for refugees, Khalil Haqqani at a gathering held to mark the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan in Kabul on August 15, 2022. (AFP)

Khalil Haqqani became a minister in the Taliban's interim government after foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

He was a senior leader of the Haqqani network, a militant faction blamed for major attacks during the 20-year war, according to the U.S. State Department.