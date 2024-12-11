Menu Explore
Afghan Taliban's minister for refugees killed in Kabul blast, his nephew says

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2024 05:22 PM IST

The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in an explosion at the ministry's offices in Kabul.

The Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees, Khalil Rahman Haqqani, has been killed in a blast in the country's capital Kabul, his nephew Anas Haqqani said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan's minister for refugees, Khalil Haqqani at a gathering held to mark the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan in Kabul on August 15, 2022. (AFP)
Afghanistan's minister for refugees, Khalil Haqqani at a gathering held to mark the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan in Kabul on August 15, 2022. (AFP)

Khalil Haqqani became a minister in the Taliban's interim government after foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

He was a senior leader of the Haqqani network, a militant faction blamed for major attacks during the 20-year war, according to the U.S. State Department.

