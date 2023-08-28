News / World News / After Hilary, America braces for another tropical storm Idalia

After Hilary, America braces for another tropical storm Idalia

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 28, 2023 11:22 PM IST

The Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has warned that residents should expect Idalia to be a major hurricane.

Mother nature is piling misery in the United States quite frequently. After the devastating Tropical storm Hilary, America is set to face another tropical storm named Idalia which might transform into a hurricane on Monday.  It will cause destruction in Florida’s Gulf Coast starting Tuesday into Wednesday.

This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows tropical Storm Idalia (bottom right) approaching Cuba on August 28, 2023. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week. (AFP)
This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows tropical Storm Idalia (bottom right) approaching Cuba on August 28, 2023. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week. (AFP)

As precautionary measures, people residing in coastal regions of Florida have been told to evacuate. Evacuation orders have been issued for at least three counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has warned that residents should expect Idalia to be a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher when it makes landfall along Florida’s Big Bend.

“This is going to be a major impact,” DeSantis said during a Monday morning news conference.

ALSO READ| From Oregon to Texas: NASA announces ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse across the US in October, check details

Expected destruction by Idalia

Powerful winds exceeding 100mph are expected to uproot trees and cause power outages along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Due to heavy rainfall, flooding in the coastal areas has also been forecast. The worst impact of Hurricane Idalia will be seen in Tampa northward through the Big Bend region and into portions of the Panhandle, CNN reported.

In the Tampa Bay area, storm surge of 4 to 7 feet above normal tidal levels has been forecast.

“Storm surge can be life threatening at just two to three feet. Some of these areas are going to experience storm surge well over seven foot,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie as quoted by CNN.

Parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are also expected to suffer devastating effects of Idalia.

Preparations to face Idalia

DeSantis informed the media that 1100 National Guardsmen had been deployed with high-water vehicles and aircraft for rescue and recovery efforts. The Florida Highway Patrol is ready for relief measures with 300 troopers.

A state of local emergency has been declared in Hillsborough County, where the city of Tampa is located.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out