After Japan's PM Ishiba resigns, who are the top contenders. See list

Japan’s ruling party is now facing a tough decision to select its new leader following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation. The Liberal Democratic Party is looking to freshen up its leadership after facing losses in both houses of parliament in two national elections under Ishiba’s watch. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday.(AP)

There are several contenders set to replace Ishiba, including Sanae Takaichi, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Takayuki Kobayashi, Katsunobu Kato, Toshimitsu Motegi, and Kono Taro.

The dismal results from elections showed the voters were frustrated with the LDP’s inflation countermeasures, perceived corruption within the party and the influx of foreigners visiting and working in Japan.

In this context, the new leader will face a challenging political landscape.

The election will take place on October 4, with all LDP members eligible to vote, according to local media reports.

Potential contenders for prime minister

Sanae Takaichi: As a hard-line conservative, Sanae Takaichi has topped in several opinion polls to become the next LDP leader. Takaichi, who cites former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as a key inspiration, narrowly lost to Ishiba in a runoff in the LDP’s leadership race last year.

If elected, she would become Japan’s first female prime minister. Her leadership will swing the country towards conservatism, while on an economic level, the country would move towards continued monetary easing and looser fiscal spending.

Shinjiro Koizumi: Koizumi has been the face of the LDP’s policies to bring down the price of rice, an effort which had a huge political and cultural impact on Japan. In the 2024 elections, Koizumi was third in the first round of voting but later lost momentum. If selected, he will represent a new generation that might tap into traditional LDP supporters and swing voters who see the older guard of the party as out of touch.

Yoshimasa Hayashi: Currently serving as the chief cabinet secretary and one of Ishiba’s closest aides, Hayashi would be a continuity candidate for the LDP and would likely cause less turbulence in markets. In the past, Hayashi has done damage control for the party and has served as a replacement for short-lived ministers.

Takayuki Kobayashi: Young and conservative, Kobayashi was a long shot to assume leadership last year, but he used that moment to plant himself in the minds of LDP members and voters. A former economic security minister, Kobayashi has recently been reaching out to Taiwan, and speaking about the importance of building supply chains that don’t rely on China.

Katsunobu Kato: Though Finance Minister Kato did not get much support from the LDP in September, he has good relations with conservatives and reformists within the party that can boost his appeal as a leader. Kato has played a significant role in the last three premiers, either as top spokesperson or as finance minister.

Toshimitsu Motegi: Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, portrays himself as a tough negotiator who can effectively handle relations with the US based on his previous experience. He plans to rebuild LDP with the wealth of experience he has as foreign minister, trade minister and party’s general secretary. He believes economic growth raises tax revenue and has supported giving some of Japan’s increased tax receipts to the people via temporary tax cuts.

Kono Taro: As a former foreign and defence minister, Kono has participated in multiple leadership races but has not yet been successful. He is known for ending the use of name stamps in efforts toward a wider digitalisation campaign. Kono has been outspoken on monetary policy, urging the Bank of Japan to tighten policy while noting the level of inflation Japan has had in recent years.