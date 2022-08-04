After missiles, 22 Chinese fighter jets cross median line, says Taiwan
As many as 22 Chinese Air Force jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line' on Thursday Taipei's defence ministry said, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.
On Wednesday, Taiwan scrambled jets to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the island's defence ministry said, adding that 22 of them crossed the median line separating the self-ruled island from China amid rising tensions.
China demonstrated its outrage over the highest-level US visit to the island in 25 years Pelosi with a burst of military drills around Taiwan, summoning the American ambassador in Beijing and halting several agricultural imports from the island.
Japan estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and four of those likely flew over Taiwan. If confirmed, it would mark a major escalation as it would be the first time China has flown missiles over Taiwan itself.
Officials in Taiwan have not commented on the specific flight path of the projectiles. Pentagon spokesman John Supple said the defence department isn’t commenting on the missile activity.
China also sent long-range rockets near the northwestern outlying islands of Matsu and Dongyin, and Wuqiu in the west, Taiwan confirmed. Its defence ministry said it had strengthened its guard around the islands, which are located closer to China’s coastline than Taiwan.
Japan’s defense minister Nobuo Kishi condemned Beijing for its actions, saying it marked the first time a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within the waters of its exclusive economic zone, according to Kyodo News.
Earlier this week, China warned airlines to avoid “danger zones” around Taiwan after it announced its most provocative drills in decades in response to Pelosi’s visit, including missile tests and live-fire exercises.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is under pressure to give a strong response to the trip, particularly after some local nationalists were disappointed that Beijing wasn’t able to deter Pelosi from visiting. She left Taiwan on Wednesday and held meetings in South Korea on Thursday before heading next to Japan.
-
‘Taiwan will not provoke but…’: President Tsai Ing-wen as China fires missiles
As China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships on Thursday, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said it will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security. She was responding to Chinese military drills near the island. Tsai also urged the international community to jointly stop unilateral and irrational military actions.
-
Chinese missiles appear to have landed in Japan's economic zone: Minister
Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Thursday that five ballistic missiles believed to have been fired by China landed in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The development comes as China holds massive military drills in the waters around Taiwan following a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, despite stern warnings from Beijing. Parts of Japan's southernmost island region Okinawa are close to Taiwan.
-
Murders of Malik, Moose Wala put spotlight back on Punjabi gangs in Canada
The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May followed by the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a 75-year-old Sikh man acquitted in the tragic 1985 Air India Kanishka terrorist bombing case, brought the spotlight back on Punjabi gangs active in Canada. With Goldy Brar, a gangster who travelled to the country on a student visa in 2017, claiming responsibility for the killing of Indo-Canadian gangs, Moose Wala are once again under the scanner.
-
It’s in Europe’s interest that Russia doesn’t win Ukraine war: NATO chief
Russia should not be allowed to win the ongoing war in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, said on Thursday. He further said that it is in Europe's interests that Moscow's "aggressive policies" are repressed. The NATO chief said that if Russian President Vladimir Purin "thinks of doing anything similar to a NATO country, the complete alliance will react." Russia on February 24 launched an aggressive offensive in Ukraine.
-
Sri Lanka anti-govt protesters refuse to vacate main protest site
A group of anti-government demonstrators at the Galle Face protest site near the Sri Lankan presidential office on Thursday vowed to defy an order from the police to vacate the area by Friday evening. There was no need to quit the protest site, they said. The protesters have been occupying the area, including the gate of the presidential secretariat, since April 9, forcing former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign as the president.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics