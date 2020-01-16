After phase one trade deal with China, US stocks edge to records
The United States and China, signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on Wednesday, putting on pause a two-year-long trade war that has shaken up the global economy.world Updated: Jan 16, 2020 05:34 IST
The Dow and S&P 500 edged to records Wednesday following a volatile session after the US and China signed a long-awaited trade agreement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 29,030.22, and the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 3,289.30.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1 per cent to end at 9.258.70. Analysts said the choppy trading session reflects worries about lofty US stock valuations following the market’s surge since October.