After resigning as UK PM, Keir Starmer to stand down as MP: ‘Will focus on…’

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that he will stand down as member of Parliament from MP for Holborn and St Pancras, reported local newspaper Camden New Journal. Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK PM on June 22, 2026. (File Photo/AFP)

Starmer said that he will turn his focus to other things such as defence and international affairs.

"I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world," he was quoted as saying.

Following this move, which comes after speculation over whether Starmer will stay as MP after resigning as PM, a by-election will be conducted in London's Holborn and St Pancras parliamentary constituency.

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Starmer announced his resignation as UK PM and Labour Party leader on June 22 and was succeeded by Andy Burnham, who took office on July 20.

Starmer was the sixth UK PM to resign in the last decade.

‘Ready to pass the baton’ Starmer, after his resignation, had told BBC that will continue as MP until next general elections in the country. However, in his statement on Tuesday, he said that he was “ready to pass the baton to a successor” and to focus on “other things”.

“I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, to work on combating violence against women and girls; that is an issue that matters to me hugely,” he said.

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“It's work I started before I became an MP and it's work I'm keen to continue after I'm an MP. So international affairs on the one hand, and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other,” he added.

Starmer served as director of public prosecutions, the UK’s top public-sector prosecutor, before starting his Parliament stint in 2015 and leading the Labour Party from 2019 to 2026.

In 2024 general elections, Starmer secured a landslide victory but soon saw his popularity plummet. Facing a sharp decline in poll ratings, Starmer announced his resignation as Labour leader in June this year and was succeeded by Andy Burnham.

Meanwhile, Burnham will face lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday for the first time since taking office six weeks ago.