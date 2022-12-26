After US, Australia and UK, Saudi Arabia's warning for its citizens in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Pakistan called on its citizens to exercise caution after the authorities raised the security alert in Islamabad to its highest level on Monday.

“The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level,” Arab News reported citing the embassy statement issued on Twitter.

It added, in case of emergency, contact the embassy or the consulate general in Karachi.

Saudi Arabia's statement comes even as several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, have issued travel alerts for Pakistan.

US embassy's warning about possible terror threat

The US embassy in Pakistan has warned about a possible terror threat against American citizens at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad and prohibited American staff from visiting the five-star facility.

The US government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.

The US mission also urged all personnel to refrain from non-essential travel in Islamabad during the holiday season.

The embassy directive came two days after a suicide bombing in a residential area of the capital killed a police officer and wounded ten others. The explosion happened when police stopped a taxi for inspection during a patrol. According to the police, a rear-seat passenger detonated explosives he was carrying, blowing up the vehicle.

Australia's travel alert

The Australian high commission in Islamabad has also issued a travel alert for Pakistan and warned from travelling due to the volatile security situation in the country.

In a statement, it said that the US government warned its citizens of information that unknown individuals are possibly planning an attack at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays. It added that heightened security arrangements are in place and public events have been banned.

UK issues travel advisory

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) also issued a travel advisory to British nationals from visiting Pakistan. In its travel advisory, the FCDO has advised against all travel to the districts of Bajuar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province.

It also advised the British citizens against travelling to the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir and Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

2008 Marriott hotel attack

At least 54 people were killed and several others injured when a dumper truck laden with explosives was detonated in front of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad’s red zone area on September 20, 2008.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON