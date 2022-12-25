Home / World News / US bars staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel citing 'possible attack'

US bars staff from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel citing 'possible attack'

world news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Pakistan's capital was already placed on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier this week.

US flag, (Representational image)(Bloomberg)
US flag, (Representational image)(Bloomberg)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shubhangi Gupta

The US embassy in Pakistan on Sunday barred its government staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel, citing the possibility of an “attack”. Pakistan's capital was already placed on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier this week.

In a security alert, the US government said it is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”. It also urged all personnel to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season.

Also read | Suicide car bombing at Islamabad kills one police, injures others

The alert follows a suicide bombing in a residential area two days ago, which killed a police officer and injured ten others. The responsibility for the attack was reportedly claimed by the militants of Pakistani Taliban, who are separate from but allied with Afghanistan's rulers. Since then, Islamabad's administration has put the city on high alert, banning public gatherings and processions. Patrolling has been stepped up and snap checkpoints established to inspect vehicles.

Marriott Hotel was hit by a suicide bombing in September 2008, in one of the deadliest such incidents in the capital that killed 63 people and wounded over 250 others.

(With AP inputs)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
us embassy marriott islamabad + 1 more
us embassy marriott islamabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out