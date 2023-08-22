Aftermath of Hilary brings unprecedented flooding and rain damage to Palm Springs. Watch

Southern California was hit by a rare tropical storm, Hilary on Sunday, causing record-breaking rain, flash floods, and mudslides in desert towns.

A view of a vehicle on a flooded road in the aftermath of flooding caused by tropical storm Hilary, in Palm Desert, California, U.S., August 21, 2023.(Karen Thomson via REUTERS)

Tropical Storm Hilary, the first of its kind to reach the region in 84 years, dumped more than half a year’s worth of rain on some places, such as Palm Springs, which received almost 3.18 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service said that the previous record in Palm Springs was 2.03 inches of rain on Aug. 1, 1930.

The heavy rain and flooding created chaos and confusion for many residents who were not used to such weather conditions. Interstate 10 was shut down in both directions outside the city and many other roads were also blocked.

The California Highway Patrol shared photos on social media of vehicles submerged in floodwaters.

The Palm Springs Fire Department posted a video on social media of debris floating in the water and said that a local emergency had been declared.

“Due to unprecedented rainfall and flooding of local roadways and at least one swift water rescue, Palm Springs City Manager Scott C. Stiles has declared a local emergency due to the critically dangerous impacts of Hurricane Hilary,” the department wrote on Instagram.

The Palm Springs Police Department said in a statement that 911 lines were not working and that people should text 911 or go to the nearest police or fire station in case of an emergency. 911 lines were also down in Cathedral City and Indio, and officials did not know when they would be restored.

Many areas experienced power outages reported by Southern California Edison and schools were closed on Monday.

Authorities said that about 50 mobile homes were flooded in Cathedral City and the city posted photos of firefighters rescuing four people and a dog from the area.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said that Hilary was downgraded to a post-tropical storm in its early Monday update and warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over parts of the southwestern U.S. on Monday.

All coastal warnings were lifted.

Forecasters warned of dangerous flash floods across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, and fire officials rescued 13 people from water up to their knees in a homeless camp along the rising San Diego River.

Rain and debris also damaged some roads and people abandoned their cars in water. Floodwaters were pumped out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

Sunday was the wettest day ever recorded in San Diego, with 1.82 inches, the National Weather Service said. The previous record was on Aug. 17, 1977, when 1.8 inches post-Hurricane Doreen fell on the area.