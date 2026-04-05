Ahead of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ rallies outside temples, Canada Police issues warning: ‘Hate has no place here’

Even as the so-called Khalistan Zindabad rallies are set to be staged outside two prominent temples in Canada on Sunday, law enforcement has warned that unlawful acts and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Pro-Khalistan radicals attacking the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, 2024. (Video Screengrab)

The call for the rallies was given by the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ, and the two temples targeted are the Triveni Mandir Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area and the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia.

In a statement on Saturday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) warned, “Unlawful acts and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

It added, “Hate has no place here.”

PRP said it supported the “right to a lawful and peaceful assembly” and was working with organisers and partners to ensure the demonstration remains safe for all, with officers present to maintain public order and crowd safety.

Meanwhile, the management of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey obtained a court order prohibiting demonstrators from gathering within 100 metres of its premises on Sunday.

A municipal bylaw barring such protests within 100 metres of a place of worship already exists in Brampton, where the Triveni Mandir is located, but a similar measure has not been enacted by the Surrey council, leading to the temple management approaching the court for the order.

Yudhishthir Dhanrajh, spiritual leader of the Triveni Mandir, told the Hindustan Times last week that PRP officers held meetings with the temple’s management and said they will maintain a constant presence throughout the day. He said police gave them assurances that the community’s safety will be maintained and they will enforce the 100 metre bylaw. That bylaw was passed days after pro-Khalistan protestors violently invaded the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, 2024. This will be the first time the law will be tested.

Reacting to the SFJ rally, Dhanraj said, “We’re very annoyed. This is basically harassment. Devotees hear about this, and they become anxious,” he added. The temple will maintain its regular schedule on Sunday, holding its weekly satsang and will be open for its daily darshan.

SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun has said that its planned rallies “are conducted fully within the framework of constitutional freedoms.”

Meanwhile, over 30 Hindu temples and civil groups have called upon police to “ensure safe, intimidation-free premises and streets”, stressing that temples “exist for peace, prayer, reflection, and wellbeing, not for venues for political intimidation or fear.”