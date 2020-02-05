e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Air China seeks to pare US routes due to coronavirus outbreak

Air China seeks to pare US routes due to coronavirus outbreak

The state-owned Chinese airline wants to start flying a Beijing-Los Angeles-San Francisco route and the same cities in reverse order. It also wants to fly a Beijing-New York-Washington route and the reverse.

world Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:55 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
Air China is seeking to reduce flights to the United States and offer unusual legs between U.S. cities
Air China is seeking to reduce flights to the United States and offer unusual legs between U.S. cities(via REUTERS)
         

Air China is seeking to reduce flights to the United States and offer unusual legs between U.S. cities because of a drop-off in travel and new restrictions on people entering the U.S. from China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state-owned Chinese airline wants to start flying a Beijing-Los Angeles-San Francisco route and the same cities in reverse order. It also wants to fly a Beijing-New York-Washington route and the reverse.

The route to and from the U.S. West Coast would start Feb. 11 and run four times a week. The East Coast route would launch the next day and fly three times a week.

The airline filed the emergency request to fly the routes for at least 180 days.

Significantly, Air China is not seeking authority to carry passengers just between Los Angeles and San Francisco or between New York’s Kennedy Airport and Dulles Airport outside Washington, D.C.

Air China said it was not seeking to sell tickets for travel from one U.S. city to another. When a foreign airline does that, it is called cabotage, and would almost certainly draw protests from U.S. airlines.

The request would halt Air China’s flights to Houston and Newark, New Jersey, and flights between Los Angeles and Shenzhen, in southern China near Hong Kong.

Air China made the request in a filing to the U.S. Department of Transportation dated Sunday. It was first reported by aviation website PaxEx.aero.

The airline said its goal in overhauling its U.S. routes is “to maintain critical and essential air connectivity between China and the United States during this difficult time in the most economical way.”

The Chinese airline said it notified 10 U.S. passenger and cargo airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration of its plans. None had commented to the Transportation Department by midday Tuesday.

tags
top news
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
‘Have done no wrong’: Karnataka school charged with sedition over anti-CAA play
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
1st ODI live: NZ get Shaw, Agarwal Shaw after India race to fifty
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
India tightens rules for Chinese visitors amid coronavirus scare
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
S Africa ex-prez Zuma misses pre-trial hearing, court issues arrest warrant
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
Reading the Muslim mind ahead of the Delhi assembly election
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
India to get theatre commands for Pak, China borders: CDS Rawat
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news