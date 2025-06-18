Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Air India flight enroute to Bali returns to Delhi after volcanic eruption

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 10:24 AM IST

An Air India flight, enroute to Bali from Delhi, returned to Delhi due to volcanic eruption in the archipelago on Wednesday.

Air India flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali. (For representation)(REUTERS)
The Air India flight AI2145 from Delhi to Bali was advised to return to Delhi due to reports of a volcanic eruption near the destination airport in Bali, the airliner said.

“Air India flight AI2145 on 18 June 2025 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety,” an Air India official said.

Also Read: Indonesia: Bali flights cancelled after volcano eruption

“Inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted and every effort has been made to minimise it by providing hotel accommodation to the affected passengers. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to them if opted,” the official added.

Several flights to and from Bali were cancelled on Wednesday after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, news agency AFP quoted authorities and airport officials as saying.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.

The flights cancelled to Bali included Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, Bali's international airport website said. 

with Air India, Air New Zealand, Singapore's Tigerair and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano"

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
