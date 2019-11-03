e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Airbnb bans ‘party houses’ post California shooting on Halloween which killed 5

Airbnb Inc banned “party houses” on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2019 06:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
California
We are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, twitted Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb.
We are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, twitted Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb.(Reuters photo)
         

Airbnb Inc banned “party houses” on Saturday after five people were killed in a shooting at a large Halloween gathering inside a rental home in Northern California that was advertised on the online listing service.

Police were still searching for the shooter who opened fire on Thursday night at the costume party, which authorities say was attended by more than 100 people at the house in Orinda, less than 20 miles (30 km) east of San Francisco.

The death toll rose to five when a 19-year-old victim died of her wounds at a hospital, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said on late on Friday.

The party host rented the home through Airbnb and told its owner she was holding a reunion for only a dozen people, the San Francisco Chronicle reported citing the owner, Michael Wang.

“Starting today, we are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda,” Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

“Starting today, we are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorised parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda,” Airbnb co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

The company was expanding manual screening of “high-risk reservations” flagged by its risk detection technology, and was creating a house party “rapid response team,” Chesky added, without elaborating.

Valued at $31 billion in its most recent private fundraising round, Airbnb said in September that it planned to become a publicly listed company in 2020, making it one of the biggest names considering a stock market float next year.

Orinda police received noise complaints about the party at 9:19 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. local time, and at 10:48 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the address, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The suspect opened fire about two minutes later.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects, and the sheriff’s office said on Saturday that it had no further details of the incident.

Authorities identified the victims who died as: Oshiana Tompkins, 19; Tiyon Farley, 22; Omar Taylor, 24; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29.

Several other people were wounded, police said, without giving an exact number. Some of the victims transported themselves to the hospital in the chaos after the shooting which sent young people, including some in Halloween costumes, fleeing from the scene.

tags
top news
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Fear looms over economy driven by migrants, traders in Kashmir
Intel shows Jaish, Lashkar planning large-scale terror attacks in winter
Intel shows Jaish, Lashkar planning large-scale terror attacks in winter
Rebels kept in Mumbai under Amit Shah’s watch: Karnataka CM in leaked clip
Rebels kept in Mumbai under Amit Shah’s watch: Karnataka CM in leaked clip
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
Armed cadres may be absorbed into new force under Naga pact
Armed cadres may be absorbed into new force under Naga pact
WhatsApp sent second alert in september, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in september, flagged 121 targets
Chinmayanand case: SIT finds law student’s bag from drain
Chinmayanand case: SIT finds law student’s bag from drain
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News