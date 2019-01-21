Al Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

An al Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Mali has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed ten UN peacekeepers from Chad on Sunday in the north of the country, the group said in statement posted on Telegram.

The Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen group said the attack was a response to Chadian president Idriss Deby’s revival of diplomatic relations with Israel.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:31 IST