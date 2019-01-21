 Al Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Al Qaeda-linked group claims responsibility for attack on UN peacekeepers in Mali

The Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen group said the attack was a response to Chadian president Idriss Deby’s revival of diplomatic relations with Israel.

world Updated: Jan 21, 2019 12:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bamako
Al Qaeda,Al Qaeda-linked group,UN peacekeepers
An al Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Mali has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed ten UN peacekeepers from Chad on Sunday in the north of the country, the group said in statement posted on Telegram.(Representative Image/Getty Images)

An al Qaeda-linked Islamist group in Mali has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed ten UN peacekeepers from Chad on Sunday in the north of the country, the group said in statement posted on Telegram.

The Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen group said the attack was a response to Chadian president Idriss Deby’s revival of diplomatic relations with Israel.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 12:31 IST

tags

more from world