'Alarmed at diminishing safe space for civilians': Australia, Canada, New Zealand support Gaza ceasefire
Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 11:36 PM IST
The prime ministers of the three countries gave a joint statement on Tuesday.
Canada, Australia and New Zealand support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the prime ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians," they said in the statement.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
A ceasefire cannot be one-sided and Hamas must release all hostages and stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, they added.