News / World News / 'Alarmed at diminishing safe space for civilians': Australia, Canada, New Zealand support Gaza ceasefire

'Alarmed at diminishing safe space for civilians': Australia, Canada, New Zealand support Gaza ceasefire

Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 11:36 PM IST

The prime ministers of the three countries gave a joint statement on Tuesday.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the prime ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

People search through the rubble of damaged buildings following an Israeli air strike on Palestinian houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)
People search through the rubble of damaged buildings following an Israeli air strike on Palestinian houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip(REUTERS)

"We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians," they said in the statement.

A ceasefire cannot be one-sided and Hamas must release all hostages and stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, they added.

