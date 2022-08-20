Al-Shabaab attacks hotel in Somalia's Mogadishu, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said.
The assault on the Hayat Hotel triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and gunmen from the jihadist group who are still holed up inside the building, security official Abdukadir Hassan told AFP.
"A huge blast went off a few minutes before the gunmen forced their way into the hotel," Hassan said.
"We don't have the details so far but there are casualties, and the security forces are now engaging with the enemy who are holed up inside the building," he added.
Witnesses said a second blast occurred outside the hotel a few minutes after the first, inflicting casualties on rescuers and members of the security forces and civilians who rushed to the scene after the first explosion.
"The area is cordoned off now and there is exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the gunmen," said one witness, Mohamed Salad.
The Al-Qaeda linked jihadist group, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for about 15 years, claimed responsibility.
"A group of Al-Shabaab attackers forcibly entered Hotel Hayat in Mogadishu, the fighters are carrying out random shooting inside the hotel," the group said in a brief statement on a pro-Shabaab website.
-
Sweden shopping centre shooting: Two injured, one arrested
Swedish police said on Friday two people were injured in a shooting at the Emporia shopping centre in the southern city of Malmo and one suspect has been arrested. Read: Shooting selection policy set for a tweak again The police are on the scene questioning witnesses and going through material from surveillance cameras. Earlier, police said they had cordoned off the area and asked the public to avoid going to the shopping centre.
-
EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
The recommendation is based on a study involving about 500 adults, which compared the performance of the vaccine given either intradermally or subcutaneously, as two doses given about a month apart.
-
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said Friday. According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground". Both Kyiv and Moscow have this week accused each other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
-
PM Sheikh Hasina to Hindu community in Bangladesh: You and I have same rights
According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. You are people of this country, you have equal rights here, you have the same rights as I have.” “You would always think that you are the citizens of this country and you will enjoy equal rights,” the premier said.
-
'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has visited sailors in the island's navy to thank them for their efforts amid days of war games and military drills by China, calling the pressure they had faced "indescribable". China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging such exercises this month to show its anger at the visit to Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
