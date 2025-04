Amazon on Monday launched its first batch of Project Kuiper internet satellites, marking the start of its push to rival Elon Musk's Starlink. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with a payload of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet satellites stands ready for launch at Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP)

The mission, called Kuiper Atlas 1, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:00 pm local time (2300 GMT), aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that will carry 27 satellites into orbit.