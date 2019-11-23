e-paper
Amazon sues U.S. over loss of Pentagon cloud deal to Microsoft

world Updated: Nov 23, 2019 07:57 IST
Naomi Nix
Naomi Nix
Bloomberg, Washington
The lawsuit, which was filed under seal in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, marks Amazon’s most aggressive push to defend its competitive edge in the lucrative and cutthroat world of federal government contracts.(REUTERS)
         

Amazon.com Inc. filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the Defense Department’s choice of rival Microsoft Corp. for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract worth as much as $10 billion.

The lawsuit, which was filed under seal in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, marks Amazon’s most aggressive push to defend its competitive edge in the lucrative and cutthroat world of federal government contracts.

Amazon explained why the suit was filed under seal.

“The complaint and related filings contain source selection sensitive information, as well as AWS’s proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information, the release of which would cause severe competitive harm,” according to the filing.

