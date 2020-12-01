‘America the Beautiful’: Melania shares photos of Trumps’ last Christmas at White House

world

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:37 IST

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump on Monday shared pictures of the Trump family’s fourth and last Christmas celebration at the White House themed ‘America the Beautiful’. The theme is a tribute to the United States.

“During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” Melania posted from her official Twitter handle FLOTUS.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is still not accepting defeat and has over several weeks laid out allegations of voter fraud across states (many of them found baseless) which led to many Republicans breaking ties with him.

“From coast to coast, our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders. The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,” a release issued by the White House stated.

The White House has been decorated keeping in view the country’s history, art and culture, landscapes and the fallen heroes. Several rooms and halls have been alloted for showcasing these features.

“Upon entering the East Wing, visitors are welcomed by The Gold Star Family Tree, an annual tradition among the holiday decorations. Draped in blue, the color of perseverance and justice, it pays tribute to our American heroes and their families who walk beside them in service. This year, families who decorated the tree placed the name of their fallen family member on ribbon that will adorn the tree” the release added.

Another significant room at the premises is the White House Library, which has over 2,700 classic works that provide first-hand account of progress in the history of the United States. In recognition of this year’s 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the Library also throws light on women who were pioneers for gender equality and the impact of their voices on US’ story, the release highlighted

Meanwhile, Melania had earlier tweeted that volunteers from all across the United States had come to decorate the White House She went on to thank them for their time, enthusiasm and devotion to ensure that the spirit of peace and joy fills the historic rooms and halls of the People’s House.

The First Lady on November 23 participated at the arrival of the White House Tree which is an 18.5 foot Fraser Fir from West Virginia. The tree would serve as a centrrpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White House.