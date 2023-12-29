American woman Judih Weinstein who was believed to be a Hamas hostage was actually killed on October 7: Report

An American woman who was believed to be held hostage by Hamas terrorists was actually killed during the October 7 attack on Israel, it has been revealed. The 70-year-old woman with US citizenship, Judih Weinstein Haggai, was killed during an attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz. She was an Israeli, American and Canadian national. This undated photo provided by Weinstein-Haggai family shows Judih Weinstein and her husband, Gad Haggai (Weinstein-Haggai family via AP)(AP)

Her husband, Gadi Haggai, 72, a dual US-Israeli national, was the first American to reportedly die in Hamas captivity. Both their bodies are possibly being held in Gaza, a spokesperson for Kibbutz Nir Oz said, according to CBS News.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Judih was a mother of four and grandmother of seven, and reportedly had family ties to the New York area. She taught English to children with special needs.

Meanwhile, president Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House, “Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judih Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week's news that Judih's beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas. We are holding Judih and Gad's four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones close to our hearts.”

He added, “I will never forget what their daughter, and the family members of other Americans held hostage in Gaza, have shared with me. They have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."

Kathy Hochul wrote on X, “Heartbroken to learn that Judith Weinstein was killed during the October 7 attack. My heart is with her family abroad and those still here in New York. May her memory be a blessing and may the many hostages still in captivity be brought home safely.”

Chuck Schumer said, “The news now that Judith Weinstein was killed in the October 7 attack is devastating. I’m grieving and praying for them. We must keep working to bring the hostages home. We cannot wait.”