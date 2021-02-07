Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks, says US Treasury Yellen
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
"The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union."
Yellen said the administration was considering the risk the stimulus plan could cause inflation, but said: “We have good tools to deal with that risk if it materializes.”
Yellen and other administration officials have warned repeatedly that the danger to the economy would be going too small with stimulus efforts, not too large.
