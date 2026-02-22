Amid Trump's threats on Greenland, Danish military comes to US submariner's aid | Watch

The US crew member was reportedly evacuated by a Danish Seahawk helicopter that had been deployed on an inspection ship and was then taken to a hospital in the city.

The incident took place on Saturday when the Danish military evacuated the US crew member who was in need of urgent medical care some 7 nautical miles off Nuuk, according to the Associated Press.

In what can be termed as humanity-first approach, Denmark's military reportedly evacuated a crew member of a US submarine off the coast of Greenland for urgent medical treatment despite the strained ties between the two sides over the territorial control of Greenland.

Trump later said that a plan to send hospital ship to the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland is underway as he said that people who are falling sick there are not able to get proper medical care.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his special envoy for Greenland.

However, his remarks did not go well with the Greenland as Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said "no thanks" to Trump on his proposal to send a hospital ship to Greenland as he had said that he was working with Louisiana Governor and special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, to send a hospital boat to Greenland.

"President Trump's idea of ​​sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted. But we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. It is a deliberate choice," Nielsen said in a post on Facebook.

Nielsen said Greenland remained open to dialogue and cooperation, also with the US. "But talk to us instead of just making more or less random outbursts on social media," he said.