Amid violent protests, Samsung Pakistan apologises for ‘blasphemy’: 'Utmost respect for all beliefs...'

The Pakistan unit of South Korean tech major, Samsung, has issued an apology after violent protests broke out in Karachi over alleged blasphemous comments played inside a mall in the neighbouring country's largest city. In a statement, Samsung Pakistan said it ‘maintains neutrality on religious sentiments’ adding that it has started internal investigations into the matter.

Samsung Pakistan - Press Release July 1st, 2022. pic.twitter.com/IVSpAkH8Lm — Samsung Pakistan (@SamsungPakistan) July 1, 2022

Here's all you need to know about the controversy:

(1.) On Friday, a WiFi device installed at the Star City Mall played the alleged blasphemous remarks. Soon, news spread like wildfire, and protesters gathered at the site and staged violent protests. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared the following video:

Protest against alleged blasphemy of a WiFi device in Karachi. Mob gathered after a WiFi device installed in Star City Mall, allegedly posted blasphemous comments. Protesters vandalised Samsung billboards accusing the company of blasphemy. Police detained 27 Samsung employees. pic.twitter.com/3R8UYbScqa — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 1, 2022

(2.) Another version of events said the violence was against a mobile QR code introduced by the company, that, supposedly, insulted Prophet Mohammad.

(3.) Meanwhile, police arrived at the spot, got the device shut, and seized it. As many as 27 Samsung employees have been detained and an inquiry is underway, officials said.

(4.) While there is no official word on the identity of attackers, or how many of them, if any, have been arrested, it is being reported that they belonged to the extremist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group.

(5.) Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan and, under the nation's penal code, a person convicted for blasphemy can be fined and even sentenced to death. In December last year, a Sri Lankan factory manager was lynched by a mob in Sialkot.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail