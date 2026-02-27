An open war after weeks of tit-for-tat clashes: Inside Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

Pakistan and Afghanistan traded airstrikes and artillery fire on in one of the most dramatic escalation of tensions between the two neighbours in years. What began as cross-border exchanges spiralled into coordinated military operations, with both sides accusing the other of unprovoked aggression and claiming heavy casualties. Over 275 people were killed in the Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes on Friday. Pakistani officials characterised their actions - called Operation ‘Ghazab lil-Haq’ - as a response to 'unprovoked aggression' from Afghan territory. Authorities in Kabul - under the rule of the Taliban - accused Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty and striking civilian areas. Both Pakistan and Taliban government offer conflicting claims on the casualties, reports of destroyed border posts, and shuttered crossings had deepened fears that a long-simmering crisis had crossed into open warfare. In this explainer, HT examines what has happened today, how the crisis built up over the past year, and what it means for civilians living along one of the world's most volatile borders. What happened between Pakistan and Afghanistan today? According to Pakistani military statements, fighter jets and long-range artillery struck what Islamabad described as militant infrastructure and Taliban military positions inside Afghanistan, including targets near Kabul and Kandahar. Pakistan said Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched after Afghan forces allegedly attacked multiple Pakistani border posts overnight, resulting in military casualties. Senior officials framed the strikes as an act of self-defence aimed at dismantling networks responsible for cross-border attacks.

Afghan authorities offered a sharply different version. Taliban spokesperson said Afghan forces had launched operations against Pakistani positions in retaliation for earlier Pakistani air and drone strikes on Afghan soil. They accused Pakistan of escalating the conflict and claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani troops. A resident of Dashti Barchi in Kabul’s District 6, which is near the area reportedly targeted by Pakistani airstrike, told m that his house shook violently due to an explosion caused by one of the strikes. “First, we thought it was an earthquake, because there was an earthquake in Kabul a few days ago,” he said. “Then we heard a loud explosion.” Voices from the border For residents living along the frontier, often referred to as the Durand Line, the escalation is less about geopolitics and more about survival. A shopkeeper near the Torkham crossing, not being named for security reasons, described the panic on Friday, “We have lived with tension for years, but this time feels different. The shelling started before dawn and everyone just ran. My shop has been closed for three days - no trucks, no traders, nothing. When the border shuts, our lives shut with it.” Torkham is a vital artery for trade between the two countries. Its closure strands hundreds of cargo trucks and disrupts supply chains that millions rely on.

A police officer stands guard as part of the security measures as people offer Friday prayers along a road, following cross-border exchanges of fire between Pakistan and Afghanistan forces, in Karachi, Pakistan, February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (REUTERS)

On the Pakistani side, villages in Khyber and Balochistan provinces reported families sheltering indoors as artillery fire echoed across mountainous terrain. A farmer in a border village said: "We don't know whose shells are landing, we only know they are landing near our homes. The children haven’t slept properly in days. We keep them inside, away from windows. This is not politics for us - it is survival.” From eastern Afghanistan, displacement was reported in districts close to the frontier. One resident told local media: “First there were drones, then explosions. We packed what we could and left before sunrise. We don’t care who is right or wrong - we just want a place where our children are not afraid of the sky.” Root of the current crisis The 'Ghazab lil-Haq' escalation did not occur in isolation. Over the past year, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have steadily deteriorated. 1. Persistent cross-border attacks Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to operate from Afghan territory. The TTP, which seeks to challenge the Pakistani state, has carried out deadly attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government denies officially harbouring the TTP but has struggled - or declined - to fully dismantle militant networks operating across the porous border. Throughout 2025, Pakistan conducted targeted strikes it said were aimed at TTP hideouts inside Afghanistan. Kabul condemned these actions as violations of sovereignty. 2. October 2025 airstrikes While border skirmishes between Pakistan and Afghanistan are not new, the last escalation began in October 2025, when Pakistan launched cross-border air operations in recent years, striking locations it described as terrorist command centres. Afghan authorities reported casualties and vowed retaliation.

Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun keep watch for Pakistani airstrikes near the Durand Line in Gurbuz district of Khost province. (AFP)