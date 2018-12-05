Anger in Bangladesh after girl commits suicide on being humiliated by teachers

Anger has mounted in Bangladesh following the suicide of a teenaged Hindu girl who killed herself after being humiliated by her principal and teachers in a prominent Dhaka school. Ninth-grade student Aritry Adhikary’s father Dilip has accused the principal of Viqarunnisa Girls’ School and two teachers of abetting his daughter’s suicide as they had reprimanded her for carrying a mobile phone during an exam.

According to a police complaint, on December 3, the girl went to school with the phone where one of the teachers seized the device and summoned her parents the next day. Dilip Adhikary has alleged that when he and his wife went to the school along with their daughter, they were also subjected to humiliation.

“As we went to meet the school’s principal Nazneen Ferdous, my daughter immediately touched her feet and begged her forgiveness,” he said.

“We also asked for her forgiveness thinking about our daughter’s uncertain future. Then we all started crying even as I pleaded with them to give my daughter a second chance. But all our efforts failed to soften her,” he said.

The shaken girl then suddenly left the principal’s room leaving her parents there and went back to her home nearby where she hanged herself in her room after locking the door. Bangladesh’s education ministry has issued an order asking the school’s governing body to suspend the principal and teachers over Aritry’s suicide.

Aritry’s school friends also staged protests in front of the school while social media was flooded with angry comments demanding stern action against the teachers involved. “Departmental action will be taken against all the three teachers as well,” education minister Nurul Islam Nahid said.

The education ministry and school authorities have also formed two investigation committees after the high court’s intervention in the matter.

