‘Anonymous’ Donald Trump critic coming out with book

The anonymous official described Donald Trump as ‘impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective’ in the September 2018 column in The New York Times titled ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.’

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:38 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump critic coming out with book, ‘A WARNING.’
US President Donald Trump critic coming out with book, ‘A WARNING.’(Reuters Photo)
         

A senior US official who penned a newspaper column anonymously last year warning of the dangers of President Donald Trump is coming out with a book.

The book, “A WARNING,” by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on November 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.

In the September 2018 column titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the anonymous official described Trump as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

“His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back,” the official said.

Trump reacted furiously to the column, calling it “treasonous” and asking for the author to be identified. The Times refused to do so.

The Post and CNN said the author of the book will remain anonymous.

CNN said it had obtained a draft press release from the publisher, Twelve, a division of Hachette Book Group, which describes the book as a “shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record.”

“This is serious stuff and this is a serious warning about our President,” Sean Desmond, Twelve’s publisher, told CNN.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for abuse of power.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 11:16 IST

