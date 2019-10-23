e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Donald Trump

The White House rejected damning testimony Tuesday from a US diplomat in Donald Trump’s impeachment probe as part of a “smear campaign” from the far left of the Democratic Party.

world Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)
         

The White House rejected damning testimony Tuesday from a US diplomat in Donald Trump’s impeachment probe as part of a “smear campaign” from the far left of the Democratic Party.

Stunning congressional testimony by Bill Taylor appeared to confirm allegations that Trump abused his office by conditioning foreign aid to Ukraine on its leader interfering on Trump’s behalf in the 2020 election.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong -- this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 04:24 IST

tags
top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News