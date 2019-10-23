White House denounces ‘smear campaign’ against Donald Trump

world

The White House rejected damning testimony Tuesday from a US diplomat in Donald Trump’s impeachment probe as part of a “smear campaign” from the far left of the Democratic Party.

Stunning congressional testimony by Bill Taylor appeared to confirm allegations that Trump abused his office by conditioning foreign aid to Ukraine on its leader interfering on Trump’s behalf in the 2020 election.

“President Trump has done nothing wrong -- this is a coordinated smear campaign from far-left lawmakers and radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

