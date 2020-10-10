e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Antibodies from patients infected with SARS-CoV in 2003 cross-neutralised SARS-CoV-2 in vitro: Study

Antibodies from patients infected with SARS-CoV in 2003 cross-neutralised SARS-CoV-2 in vitro: Study

The authors also report that, surprisingly, mice and rabbits immunised with a receptor-binding domain (RBD) from a strain of SARS-CoV that infects the Himalayan palm civet elicited stronger antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 than animals immunised with an RBD from a human SARS-CoV strain.

science Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
The authors suggest that their findings may inform strategies to develop universal vaccines against emerging and future coronaviruses.
The authors suggest that their findings may inform strategies to develop universal vaccines against emerging and future coronaviruses. (ANI)
         

Antibodies in serum samples collected from patients infected with SARS-CoV during the 2003 outbreak effectively neutralised SARS-CoV-2 infection in cultured cells, according to a new study.

The study was published in the journal --Science Advances.

The authors also report that, surprisingly, mice and rabbits immunised with a receptor-binding domain (RBD) from a strain of SARS-CoV that infects the Himalayan palm civet elicited stronger antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 than animals immunised with an RBD from a human SARS-CoV strain.

The authors suggest that their findings may inform strategies to develop universal vaccines against emerging and future coronaviruses. Yuanmei Zhu and colleagues analyzed 20 convalescent serum samples from patients infected with SARS-CoV, determining cross-reactivity for protein antigens derived from four regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, including the S ectodomain (S), S1 subunit, RBD, and S2 subunit. While all serum samples reacted strongly with the S and S2 proteins, they reacted more weakly with the S1 and RBD proteins. A separate test using a single-cycle infection assay determined that the convalescent SARS-CoV sera efficiently prevented both SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses (which cannot produce viral surface proteins on their own) from infecting cells, although they inhibited SARS-CoV-2 activity less efficiently.

The researchers verified their findings in animals and specifically characterized the RBD’s ability to mediate cross-reactivity in mice since the RBD is the least conserved of the spike protein sites between the two viruses. They found that anti-RBD serum from SARS-CoV cross-reacted well with SARS-CoV-2, suggesting a key antigen component is genetically conserved in the RBD sites of the two viruses.

Zhu et al. note that although antibody-dependent enhancement (when binding a virus to certain antibodies actually eases its entry into host cells) was not observed in this study, the effect should be addressed during vaccine development.

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP eye comeback against KKR
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP eye comeback against KKR
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In