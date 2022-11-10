Home / World News / Watch: UN chief's Cop27 address when he realises he was giving wrong speech

Watch: UN chief's Cop27 address when he realises he was giving wrong speech

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 11:57 AM IST

Antonio Guterres: “There was a small confusion, I apologise,” Antonio Guterres said.

Antonio Guterres: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks.(Reuters)
Antonio Guterres: Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres was delivering a speech at the climate summit COP27 which is currently taking place in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh as leaders of various countries gather to raise the issue of climate change and global warming.

Read more: North Korean missile debris similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine: Seoul

"The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account," Antonio Guterres said while reading his written speech as he gave the opening address at a session with former US vice president Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

But then he realised that he was delivering the wrong speech.

"I think that I was given the wrong speech," Antonie Guterres laughed as did the crowd present.

The UN chief then chuckled and started all over again.

“There was a small confusion, I apologise,” Antonio Guterres said informing the crowd that he was due to address a group of young people after the current and that he had been reading the speech that was meant for them.

Watch the video here:

Antonio Guterres was then given the correct speech as the crowd applauded.

High-level talks on scaling up finance for developing countries to green their economies and prepare for global warming impacts began this week at the COP27 climate conference.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
un chief antonio guterres
un chief antonio guterres

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out