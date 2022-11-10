Watch: UN chief's Cop27 address when he realises he was giving wrong speech

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres was delivering a speech at the climate summit COP27 which is currently taking place in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh as leaders of various countries gather to raise the issue of climate change and global warming.

Read more: North Korean missile debris similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine: Seoul

"The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account," Antonio Guterres said while reading his written speech as he gave the opening address at a session with former US vice president Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

But then he realised that he was delivering the wrong speech.

"I think that I was given the wrong speech," Antonie Guterres laughed as did the crowd present.

The UN chief then chuckled and started all over again.

“There was a small confusion, I apologise,” Antonio Guterres said informing the crowd that he was due to address a group of young people after the current and that he had been reading the speech that was meant for them.

Watch the video here:

Guterres at #COP27: "The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I'm hopeful because of you." (checks notes)



"I think that I was given the wrong speech" https://t.co/CNbH6F8bv7 pic.twitter.com/OeriWnIkDT — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 10, 2022

Antonio Guterres was then given the correct speech as the crowd applauded.

High-level talks on scaling up finance for developing countries to green their economies and prepare for global warming impacts began this week at the COP27 climate conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON