Antony Blinken holds calls with South Korea, Japan over North's missile launch

Published on Oct 04, 2022 11:35 AM IST

North Korea Missile Test: US, South Korea and Japan condemned North Korea's disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Reuters |

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea "strongly condemned" North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, the US State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The trio also condemned North Korea's disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and its deeply destabilizing implications for the region, spokesperson Ned Price said.

Read more: South Korea president vows 'stern response' to North's missile launch

Blinken emphasized that the US commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remained "ironclad," and reaffirmed the importance of close trilateral cooperation to hold North Korea "accountable for its unacceptable behavior," the statement added.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
