Apocalyptic connection: Here's how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a special link with Halloween

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently have a special link with Halloween. Interestingly, it involves Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In October 2016, Meghan and Harry attended an apocalypse-themed party in Toronto, accompanied by Eugenie and her husband James Brooksbank. Harry got the opportunity to blend and interact with other people at the party, wearing a disguise. He wrote about the gathering in his autobiography, Spare.

"If that’s the Apocalypse, I thought, bring on the end of the world,” said Harry. The party was loud, dark, drunk — ideal.”

"Several people did double-takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date. I wished I could wear this disguise every day. I wished I could reuse it the next day and visit her on the set of Suits,” he added.

It is believed that Eugenie is the closest member of the royal family to the Sussexes, being the first person in the firm that Harry introduced to Meghan before their marriage. Both Eugenie and James have always maintained a pleasant bond with Harry and Meghan.

A royal commentator said that Eugenie is the only person from the royal family that Harry and Meghan are in touch with. They have severed ties with everyone else from the firm.

"They seem to have cut all ties with the Royal Family - except for Princess Eugenie - so it seems inevitable that they will now embrace lives as La La Land celebs,” Jennie Bond said, according to GB News.

A source told Heat Magazine that Harry and Meghan’s bond with Eugenie is under the spotlight in the royal family. "For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes,” the insider said.

“[Beatrice and Eugenie are] still privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal - even unintentionally,” they added.

