Apple Maps renames Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America after Donald Trump's order

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Following President Trump's directive, Apple Maps has renamed Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. This change aligns with updates from Google and Microsoft.

Apple on Tuesday renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps, following an order by US President Donald Trump, which was made official by the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

Apple Maps followed in on the footsteps of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which also renamed Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. (AFP)
Apple Maps followed in on the footsteps of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, which also renamed Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. (AFP)

The latest development follows Google's announcement from last month, in which the tech giantsaid that it would make the name change once it was updated in the official listing.

However, the changes made on Apple Maps will first be rolled out to US users and then globally, Bloomberg reported.

On Sunday, Google said it had started rolling out the change. It is notable that, as per the Sundar Pichai-led firm, people in the US will see the Gulf of America, and people in Mexico will see the Gulf of Mexico. The rest of the users will be able to see both names.

ALSO READ | Google Maps to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for US users

The US GNIS officially updated the replaced name on maps late Sunday. Similarly, Microsoft has also made the changes in the name on its Bing maps.

US President Donald Trump had after taking charge of the Oval Office ordered that the water bordered by the southern US, Mexico and Cuba, be renamed.

Other than the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska's Denali will also be once again be named Mount McKinley. Former President Barack Obama had first changed the mountain's name in 2015.

In a speech in December, Trump had said, "They took his name off Mount McKinley. He was a great president." His remark was made in reference to former President William McKinley who served at the White House from 1897 till 1901, the year he was assassinated, a USA Today report mentioned.

Further, Trump had said that his administration will bring the back the Mount McKinley name because he thinks "he deserves it".

Google and Apple Maps both displayed Denali till Tuesday afternoon, however, the Alphabet Inc.'s firm said that it will "quickly" make the update.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
