Apple supplier Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief: Report

Published on Jan 17, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report said.

Covid In China: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Taiwan's Foxconn has appointed Michael Chiang as the new boss for its iPhone assembly business after a tumultuous year in China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chiang replaces longtime leader Wang Charng-yang as head of the iPhone assembly division, the report added.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

