Argentina reports adverse reaction to Sputnik V vaccine in 1% of inoculated citizens

Argentina reports adverse reaction to Sputnik V vaccine in 1% of inoculated citizens

The Sputnik V was the first Covid-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia’s Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 06:06 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Buenos Aires
Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier in December, it received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the jab.
Only 1 per cent of Argentinian citizens, who received the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown a mild adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country’s Health Ministry.

According to the media outlet, 317 patients reported fever and headaches of the total 32,013.

Health workers are the first to get shots of the vaccine.

