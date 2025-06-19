Army chief Asim Munir and Donald Trump discussed trade, crypto in Washington meet: Pakistan
Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 12:03 PM IST
Pakistan army chief Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump at White House and discussed economic development and cryptocurrency.
Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.
"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the army said in a statement on Thursday.