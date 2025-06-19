Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Army chief Asim Munir and Donald Trump discussed trade, crypto in Washington meet: Pakistan

Reuters |
Jun 19, 2025 12:03 PM IST

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir met US President Donald Trump at White House and discussed economic development and cryptocurrency. 

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.

Asim Munir and Donald Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.(AP file photo)
Asim Munir and Donald Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.(AP file photo)

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Also read: US President Trump hosts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Munir and Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Army chief Asim Munir and Donald Trump discussed trade, crypto in Washington meet: Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On