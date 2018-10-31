Army helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, killing 25 on board: Officials

An Afghan army helicopter crashed in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing 25 crew and passengers, provincial officials said.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the governor of western Farah province, said two army helicopters were on their way to neighbouring Herat province when one lost control.

He said the aircraft crashed in bad weather. A Taliban spokesman said the militants shot it down.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:14 IST