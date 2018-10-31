Today in New Delhi, India
Army helicopter crashes in Afghanistan, killing 25 on board: Officials

An official said the helicopter crashed due to bad weather. Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman claimed the militants shot it down.

world Updated: Oct 31, 2018 12:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
Afghanistan,Afghanistan helicopter
Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on sdOctober 31.(REUTERS)

An Afghan army helicopter crashed in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing 25 crew and passengers, provincial officials said.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the governor of western Farah province, said two army helicopters were on their way to neighbouring Herat province when one lost control.

He said the aircraft crashed in bad weather. A Taliban spokesman said the militants shot it down.

