Around 80,000 pages of JFK files will be released on Tuesday, Donald Trump says

Reuters |
Mar 18, 2025 03:07 AM IST

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order directing federal government to present a plan to release records related to the assassinations of Kennedy.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration will make public around 80,000 pages of files related to former president John F. Kennedy on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after attending a board meeting at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 17, 2025.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after attending a board meeting at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 17, 2025.(Reuters)

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to present a plan to release records related to the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

