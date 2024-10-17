Menu Explore
Arrest warrant against exiled ex-Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Oct 17, 2024 03:07 PM IST

Sheikh Hasina's last official whereabouts were at a military airbase near India's capital New Delhi

A Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power in August after a nationwide student protest in Bangladesh, news agency AFP reported.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country in August. (File image)(AP)
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina fled the country in August. (File image)(AP)

"The court has ordered the arrest of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and for her to appear in court on November 18," stated Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. During

The former PM fled to India and has not been publicly seen since fleeing Bangladesh. Her last official whereabouts were at a military airbase near India's capital New Delhi.

According to the news agency, an arrest warrant was issued against Hasina for charges of crimes against humanity. During Hasina's 15-year rule, there were reports of widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

"Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity from July to August", Islam added.

Prosecutor B.M. Sultan Mahmud said the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the country's interim leader, issued the arrest warrants in response to two petitions submitted by the prosecution.

Warrant against another Hasina ally

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Obaidul Quader, the fugitive former general secretary of Hasina's Awami League party, as well as 44 others, who were not named.

Dozens of Hasina's allies were taken into custody after her regime collapsed, accused of culpability in a police crackdown that killed more than 700 people during the unrest that deposed her.

Former cabinet ministers and other senior members of her Awami League party have been arrested, and her government's appointees were purged from courts and the central bank.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
