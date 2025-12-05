Asim Munir becomes Pakistan’s first Chief of Defence Forces

Pakistan's Pesident Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday approved the appointment of the army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as the first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for a five-year term. In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, newly elevated Field Marshal General Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the Martyrs monument during a special guard of honor ceremony at General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)(AP)

The approval came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded a summary formally recommending that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Munir be appointed as the country’s inaugural CDF.

The move follows the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment last month, which created the post of CDF to ensure unity of command and accelerate decision-making during critical situations.

What is the Chief of Defence Forces?

The new position replaces the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), which has now been abolished.

A statement from the President’ s Office said Zardari extended his best wishes to Munir following the approval.

Zardari also approved a two-year extension in service for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, effective from the completion of his current tenure on March 19, 2026.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM had earlier approved the summary appointing Field Marshal Munir as both the army chief and the CDF before sending it to the President.

When was Munir appointed as COAS?

Field Marshal Munir was appointed COAS in November 2022 for an initial three-year term, which was extended by five years in 2024.

The issuance of the formal notification ends speculation over a delay in the CDF appointment, pending since November 27, when former CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza retired.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar had said at a press conference that “there was no legal or political obstacle regarding the notification of the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces and this notification would be issued soon.”