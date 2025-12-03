‘Asim Munir yearns for war with India’: Imran Khan's sister attacks ‘radical Islamist’ Pakistan army chief

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan launched a scathing attack on the country's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, calling him a “radical Islamist” who “yearns for a war with India” Aleema Khan said that Asim Munir’s “Islamic radicalisation” forces him to fight nonbelievers.(AFP File)

Speaking on “The World with Yalda Hakim” on Sky News, Aleema said that Munir’s “Islamic radicalisation” forces him to fight nonbelievers.

"Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservative. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," Aleema said on the show.

Aleema Khan compared her brother’s thinking with that of Munir and said that Imran Khan was a “pure liberal”.

"Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even the BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islamist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer," she said.

Aleema appealed to the West to increase its efforts to free Imran Khan, whom she described as an “asset”.

Other sister meets Imran Khan

Amid mounting rumours about Imran Khan’s health and claims by his family seeking proof that he is alive, authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday allowed the former prime minister’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him, Pakistani outlet The Dawn reported.

Uzma Khanum entered the prison while scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters who had accompanied her gathered outside the facility.

The meeting took place as the PTI staged protests outside the Islamabad high court and Adiala Jail, alleging restrictions on Imran Khan’s visitation rights. The party has claimed that his family members and senior leaders had been denied access to him for several weeks.

PTI's US handle shared a purported video of Imran Khan's sister talking to the media after meeting her brother. Khanum can be heard saying, “Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to ‘mental torture’, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this.”

Rumours over Imran Khan’s death intensified after his sisters were reportedly denied permission to see him despite court orders allowing family access.