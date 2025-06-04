‘Asim Munir tried to approach my wife…’: Imran Khan slams Pakistan Army chief

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, has accused Army chief general Asim Munir of displaying a "vindictive nature," alleging that Munir turned against his wife, Bushra Bibi, after being removed from the position of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief during Khan’s tenure. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the martyrs' monument during a guard of honour ceremony at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

Imran Khan claimed that Asim Munir tried to approach his wife through intermediaries to discuss the matter.

“As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim Munir from the post of DG ISI, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the matter,” Imran Khan posted on X on Monday.

Khan said his wife categorically declined, saying that she had no involvement in such affairs and would not meet him. “It is General Asim Munir’s vindictive nature that is behind Bushra Bibi’s unjust 14-month incarceration and deplorable inhumane treatment in prison,” Imran Khan said.

Further, Khan said his wife has been targeted for ‘personal vengeance’ and that even during Pakistan’s darker times of dictatorship, this never happened. Talking about the accusations against his wife, Khan said: “She was accused of aiding and abetting, an allegation for which no proof has ever been presented, and she is arrested in one false case after another.”

He also added that his wife is a private citizen and a homemaker with no political involvement, who he has not met in the past four weeks.

“According to jail regulations, I was scheduled to meet her on June 1 but even that meeting was denied, in complete violation of court orders,” Khan, who has been in jail for nearly two years, said.

Imran spoke about events of May 9

Imran Khan also talked about the events of May 9 when military installations were targeted by India. He said the events were a part of the “London Plan” and the sole purpose of it was to eliminate Pakistan’s largest political force, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Calling it a "premediated plan" he said that several of his party leaders and workers were unlawfully imprisoned.

Khan also alleged that the anti-terrorism courts and several judges are also involved in this campaign against his party. Adding that they refuse to examine the CCTV camera footage, Khan said “not a single judge has the courage to demand those tapes and deliver a verdict based on evidence".

The cricketer-turned-politician also called for the formation of a judicial commission to conduct an investigation into the events of May 9 and November 26, 2024. Slamming the judiciary in Pakistan, he called them a disgrace and that they are driven “not by justice but by a desire to protect their own jobs and privileges,” Khan said.



(With PTI inputs)