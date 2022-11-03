Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Assassination bid, says Pakistan’s PTI on firing that wounded ex-PM Imran Khan

Assassination bid, says Pakistan’s PTI on firing that wounded ex-PM Imran Khan

world news
Updated on Nov 03, 2022 08:34 PM IST

Imran Khan reportedly suffered injuries in his leg but was said to be out of any immediate danger.

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province.(PTI)
ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was on Thursday injured after a gunman opened fire at his campaign truck during his Long March rally in Wazirabad, Punjab Province.

Khan reportedly suffered injuries in his leg but was said to be out of any immediate danger. Local reports said Khan and some leaders of his party, including Faisal Javed Khan, were among those injured.

"A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured," Khan's aide Asad Umar was quoted by Reuters. Khan was rushed to a local hospital and later taken to Lahore.

According to some reports, the attack was an "assassination attempt" on Khan, and the gunman was arrested later. In a tweet, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi called it "a heinous assassination attempt". "I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical," he tweeted.

The alleged shooter said on camera that he wanted to kill Khan. "Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan)... " the (as yet unidentified) man said, adding that he had driven up the site of the rally on a motorcycle that he left at a family member's home.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry called it a “clear assassination attempt”. "Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding," he told Reuters. "If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out."

Khan, leading the march since Friday, is campaigning for snap elections after being ousted from office in April. A bullet reportedly landed on his shin, Chaudhry said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shubhangi Gupta

A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail

Topics
imran khan pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP