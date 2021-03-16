IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine scare: European health ministers to discuss shot
A vial of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in Paris.
A vial of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in Paris.
world news

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine scare: European health ministers to discuss shot

Several have countries suspended the use of the vaccine shot to examine side effects, potentially throwing the region’s already slow inoculation campaign further off track.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST

European health ministers will discuss the future of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine after a growing number of countries suspended its use to examine side effects, potentially throwing the region’s already slow inoculation campaign further off track.

The ministers will gather virtually on Tuesday to discuss their response, ahead of the latest findings by the European Medicines Agency, the regional drugs regulator, which plans to decide on the next steps on Thursday. At stake is the future of one main building block of Europe’s vaccine push, where AstraZeneca was due to account for about a fifth of all doses in the second quarter.

”We cannot afford a single doubt over the vaccines’ efficiency,” French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on France Info radio on Tuesday. The AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, “is in the hot seat and he knows it.”

With infection numbers creeping up again in countries like Germany, the risk of further vaccine shortages will increase pressure on politicians who have been punished for a lackluster immunization program. German Chancellor Angela Merkel saw her party slump to its worst ever results in two state elections on Sunday. In France, President Emmanuel Macron is running neck and neck with his populist rival Marine Le Pen in polls for next year’s presidential election.

The European Commission is expected to tell ministers to wait until the bloc’s drugs regulator gives its verdict on Thursday and to act upon this recommendation. The Commission will also sound the alarm over millions of unused doses in member states, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Damage Done

The European Commission has committed to immunizing 70% of adults by the end of September, but the latest precautions could push back efforts by at least a couple of weeks and potentially longer, according to London-based research firm Airfinity Ltd. Some 30 million AstraZeneca doses are due to be delivered by the end of this quarter, with more coming in the next three months.

Even before the suspension, the U.K.-based company’s shot, jointly developed with the University of Oxford, had grappled with production delays, which the company attributed in part to typical teething issues with a new product. As a result, Cambridge-based Astra will only be able to deliver about 100 million doses to the EU in the first half of the year, it said last week, about a third of the number originally planned.

Questions over the safety of the AstraZeneca shot have inserted an extra dose of bitterness into the bloc’s troubled relations with the U.K. government, which has been vaunting the vaccine as a vindication of British ingenuity. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is meeting his colleagues from six neighboring countries later on Tuesday, whose leaders have complained about an “uneven” distribution of vaccines in the EU.

Risk and Reward

While the move to suspend is temporary and precautionary pending the EMA’s assessment, it stands to further damage the public perception of a vaccine already plagued by a flawed trial, production shortfalls and a public spat with officials in Brussels accusing the company of violating its contractual supply obligations.

Shortly after the governments announced the suspensions, the EMA stuck to its view that the vaccine’s benefits “in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.”

“A longer review or a permanent ban would deal a more serious blow to the EU’s vaccination program,” Eurasia Group analyst Federico Santi wrote in a note. “It could mean the EU may not achieve a level of vaccinations consistent with a meaningful easing of restrictions in many member states until the end of the second quarter, rather than mid-Spring as we are currently expecting.”

The suspension contrasts with AstraZeneca’s positive run in the U.K., where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is championing a rapid vaccination push and continues to deem the shot safe to use.

Political Perils

The response to possible side-effects puts additional pressure on countries at a time parts of Europe fall back into lockdowns. Italy has reintroduced harsher measures, and parts of Germany have also seen an increase in infections, prompting some medical experts to demand a tightening of the restrictions from which Europe’s largest economy was just starting to emerge.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Monday that the decision to suspend was “professional, not political.” Still, the move drew a rebuke from some other lawmakers given the low numbers of possible blood-clot findings.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine is one of four that have been approved in the EU, alongside shots from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. With supplies from J&J yet to arrive and doses of Moderna limited, that means the bulk of immunizations in many countries will now be conducted with Pfizer-BioNTech.

After Denmark became one of the first countries in the region to suspend the AstraZeneca shot, the EMA said on March 11 that the number of clots in vaccinated people was no higher than the number seen in the general population -- totaling 30 cases among 5 million people who had received the vaccine. Neighboring Sweden has stuck with the vaccine, with the country’s medical products agency saying the benefits of the shot outweigh its risks.

Serious Blow

Responding to the suspensions, AstraZeneca said it’s working with national health authorities and European officials.

“Around 17 million people in the EU and U.K. have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Belgium and Austria said late Monday that they would continue using the Astra shot, but would keep a close watch on the situation.

“It’s a very good vaccine that protects people against this terrible disease,” Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said, according to Le Soir newspaper.

In the U.K., Johnson also defended the vaccine. He said Monday that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is “one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world” and sees “no reason at all” to discontinue its use. The tally of people who have received their first dose has passed 26 million in the country.

Anthony Harnden, the deputy chairman of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, told the BBC that about 3,000 blood clots a month are common in the general population of the country, and that such a diagnosis is bound to happen simultaneously with the vaccination, rather than being caused by it.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP)
world news

Sweden is latest country to stop using AstraZeneca vaccine

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The company and international regulators continue to say the vaccine is safe, however, and many countries elsewhere in the world are forging ahead with their vaccination campaigns.
READ FULL STORY
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
world news

EU to lay out plan for lifting lockdowns amid AstraZeneca setback

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The coordinated lifting of lockdowns will be based on a tier “system reflecting the epidemiological situation in each member state,” the Commission will say. The document’s publication is coming as a surge in contagion across the continent is forcing governments to prolong or reimpose restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel near Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel near Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
world news

Germany defers Covid-19 vaccination summit over AstraZeneca furore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A growing number of European countries — including Germany, France, Italy and Spain — suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday, though the company and international regulators say there is no evidence the shot is to blame.
READ FULL STORY
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
Vial labelled with broken sticker "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine". (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Controversy around AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine explained. What WHO says

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca on Monday said that a review of at least 17 million individuals suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine was safe for use.
READ FULL STORY
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
A representational photo of vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (REUTERS)
world news

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, says Canadian PM Trudeau

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Canada has so far imported 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the brand name of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII)
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
world news

Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not Covid-19-related, infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of protesters march in the snow around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
A group of protesters march in the snow around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
world news

George Floyd case: Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Nine jurors have been seated through Monday, including five who are white; one who is multiracial; two who are Black and one who is Hispanic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Like with the Barekat vaccine still in the initial phase of clinical trials, the company used inactivated coronaviruses from 35,000 samples to make the new vaccine, a traditional technology based on cultivating batches of the virus and then killing it. (AFP)
Like with the Barekat vaccine still in the initial phase of clinical trials, the company used inactivated coronaviruses from 35,000 samples to make the new vaccine, a traditional technology based on cultivating batches of the virus and then killing it. (AFP)
world news

Iran's third homegrown vaccine reaches clinical trials phase

PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The government said 20,000 volunteers in the capital of Tehran and other cities will soon receive Iran's new vaccine, called Fakhra, which an official described to state-run media as being “100% safe,” without providing any evidence or data to support the claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fast Retailing's fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Fast Retailing's fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
world news

Japan's Fast Retailing says supplier plants in Myanmar set on fire

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A representative for Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand of casual clothing stores, confirmed that fires had broken out on Sunday at two factories used in the manufacture of its apparel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representation of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.(Reuters)
A representation of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.(Reuters)
world news

EU commission says Pfizer-BioNTech to deliver over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • The amount includes 10 million jabs which were originally supposed to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters only, according to a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)
world news

Kremlin says 'unprecedented' pressure on countries to reject Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government also says it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.(REUTERS)
The government also says it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson to shift UK's foreign policy post Brexit towards India, Pacific

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
As part of the new policy, Britain is applying for partner status in the Association of South East Asian Nations, and Johnson will travel to India next month for his first major international visit since the UK left the European Union.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
world news

Africa CDC reviewing use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • “The AstraZeneca vaccine was seen to be safe and efficacious and we would need to review the data. We should guide the response with strong science and evidence,” Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.(AFP)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.(AFP)
world news

New Hong Kong law on patriotic oaths may threaten judges

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:16 PM IST
They warn that the so-called "negative list" - which proscribes unpatriotic acts - under the oath-taking bill is far too vague and could put judges under intense pressure if their rulings and judgments are viewed as challenging the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in Paris.
A vial of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in Paris.
world news

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine scare: European health ministers to discuss shot

Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Several have countries suspended the use of the vaccine shot to examine side effects, potentially throwing the region’s already slow inoculation campaign further off track.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People receive a dose of the Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong, China(Paul Yeung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
People receive a dose of the Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong, China(Paul Yeung/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

Over 359 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered worldwide

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:08 PM IST
In South Africa, where a concerning variant is highly prevalent, the effectiveness was far lower, at 48.6 per cent, though it was a little higher, at 55 per cent, among people who did not have HIV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo taken on April 27, 2018, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) signs the guest book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong (R) during the Inter-Korean summit at the Peace House building on South Korea's side of the truce village of Panmunjom. (STR / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 27, 2018, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) signs the guest book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong (R) during the Inter-Korean summit at the Peace House building on South Korea's side of the truce village of Panmunjom. (STR / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP)
world news

North Korea warns US not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
These are North Korea's first comments directed at the Joe Biden administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers wearing protective suits arrive at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
Workers wearing protective suits arrive at the locked-down part of the Sai Ying Pun area to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Hong Kong, China.(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19: Hong Kong's tough rules sees babies isolated, families cramped

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A visitor walks into the headquarters of News Corp Australia in Sydney.(AFP)
A visitor walks into the headquarters of News Corp Australia in Sydney.(AFP)
world news

News Corp inks Australia Facebook deal, signalling truce after blackout

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
  • The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, makes News Corp the first major media outlet to strike a Facebook deal under controversial new laws that let an Australian government-appointed arbitrator set fees if companies fail to do so.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus talks on her phone inside a Kohler shop in Beijing.(AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus talks on her phone inside a Kohler shop in Beijing.(AP)
world news

China state TV raps Kohler, BMW for using facial recognition

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • The accusation came in an annual China Central Television broadcast Monday to mark Consumers’ Day that often highlights complaints against foreign brands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP