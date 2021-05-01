Home / World News / AstraZeneca says Covid-19 shots production in Latin America will be delayed
The company flagged issues with lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval as primary reasons for slow production.
AstraZeneca has confirmed setbacks to production of its COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, excluding Brazil, but said it will still meet a commitment to deliver 150 million doses to the region this year.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday that lower-than-expected production, shortages of critical supplies and longer periods for regulatory approval had slowed the process.

