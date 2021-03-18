AstraZeneca shipment from India said to be behind UK vaccine delay
A delayed shipment of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine from India is behind a cut in the UK’s supply starting later this month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Vaccine doses made by one of Astra’s manufacturing partners, the Serum Institute of India, were delayed, said the person, who didn’t want to be identified because the supply details are private. The Serum Institute has already contributed to the UK supply with doses this quarter, the person said.
The supply crunch prompted the government to shift focus and offer remaining doses to the people most at risk of developing severe forms of Covid-19.
Adar Poonawalla, the Serum Institute’s chief executive officer, told the UK’s Telegraph newspaper that the delay had to do with the Indian government allowing the export of the doses to the UK, and had “nothing to do” with the Serum Institute. In a letter to local health-service groups, NHS England didn’t offer specifics, saying the shortage was the result of reductions in “national inbound vaccines.”
The delay comes after Britain announced a new milestone Wednesday -- more than 25 million people have now received a first shot of the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE or by Astra and the University of Oxford. The number equates to about half the UK’s adult population.
The government responded to the shortage by saying it’s focusing on providing second doses to the most-vulnerable people who’ve already been offered jabs, and by vaccinating those in priority groups who’ve not yet taken up the offer.
Astra declined to comment on the delay. The company said Wednesday that the “UK domestic supply chain is not experiencing any disruption and there is no impact on our delivery schedule.”
Serum and the Indian government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken urges China to convince North Korea to denuclearize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
African Union says benefits outweigh risks of AstraZeneca Covid shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia warns it may scale up response to Joe Biden's statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: State of emergency in Tokyo to end on Sunday, says Japanese PM Suga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK’s trade with Europe remains below 2020 levels, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRS delays US tax deadline to May 17 after disruptive year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shipment from India said to be behind UK vaccine delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator reviews link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia seeks US apology after Biden's 'killer' remark, says Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American healthcare workers in Green Card backlog protest before Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States: Severe storms, tornadoes expected across the Deep South
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China summons tech giants over 'deep fakes', internet security
- China has in recent months taken a tough line on the country's fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with fines last week for allegedly flouting monopoly rules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox