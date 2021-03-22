AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine found to be 79% effective in US trial
- The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.
The Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford was 79% effective in preventing the disease in a US trial, paving the way for the shot’s potential approval.
The UK drugmaker published the first data from a study of more than 30,000 volunteers on Monday. The results are good news for older adults, who made up about a quarter of the tests, after trials last year failed to provide conclusive data for that age group due to a lack of participants over the age of 65.
The vaccine was also shown to be 100% effective at preventing severe disease, death and hospitalization.
The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.
Trials in the U.K. and Brazil last year produced a range of readings due to different dosing amounts and regimens used, and at least 10 countries in the European Union only approved the shot for under-65s initially. Many have since reversed that decision after more data from real world use showed the shot was highly effective in older people.
Explained: As Israel heads to elections, Netanyahu's future hangs in balance
- 71-year-old Netanyahu, who is the longest-serving leader in the history of the country, faces corruption allegations that led to massive protests in the country ahead of the elections.
Investors with $2 trillion urge EU to make agriculture greener
Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang
Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests
US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
- The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief
- The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup
Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds
- Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial
World Water Day 2021: Theme, history and how the day will be celebrated
- The resolution to observe World Water Day was first adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 1992, after which March 22 was declared as World Water Day and is celebrated around the world since 1993.
'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism
Europeans' confidence in AstraZeneca jab falls after clotting fears: Poll
- A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.